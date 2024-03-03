Gil was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Gil made two Grapefruit League appearances and will shift to minor-league camp after he allowed two runs on a hit and two walks while striking out three. The right-hander is currently stretched out as a starter but could be shifted to a relief role, which would likely provide a clearer path to a roster spot in the majors. Gil missed most of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, though he returned for a couple minor-league rehab starts in September.