Gil threw five scoreless innings for Low-A Charleston on Tuesday, allowing five hits and striking out six with no walks.

The 20-year-old right-hander bounced back from a six-run blowup in his last start with a sharp effort as he continues to excel in the South Atlantic League. Gil is sporting a 1.93 ERA, a 1.12 WHIP and 58 strikeouts through 42 innings, and he's impressively given up two runs or less in every start he's made this season aside from that last rough outing.

