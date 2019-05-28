Yankees' Luis Gil: Sharp outing in Low-A
Gil threw five scoreless innings for Low-A Charleston on Tuesday, allowing five hits and striking out six with no walks.
The 20-year-old right-hander bounced back from a six-run blowup in his last start with a sharp effort as he continues to excel in the South Atlantic League. Gil is sporting a 1.93 ERA, a 1.12 WHIP and 58 strikeouts through 42 innings, and he's impressively given up two runs or less in every start he's made this season aside from that last rough outing.
