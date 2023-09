Gil (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Tampa on Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

It will be his first game action since he underwent Tommy John surgery last May. While it's possible the Yankees could activate Gil later this month, the most important thing at this point is getting him built back up so he has a chance to contribute as a starter next season. The righty would seem to be a prime candidate for the Arizona Fall League and/or winter ball.