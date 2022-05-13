Gil allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking five over four innings Thursday against the White. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander was called up from Triple-A earlier in the day to make a spot start with the Yankees in the midst of a stretch of six games over five days. He flashed some good stuff by inducing 17 swinging strikes and racking up five punchouts, but a three-run second inning was largely to blame for an overall ineffective final line. Gil will likely head back to the minors, where he has struggled with a 9.53 ERA and 1.76 WHIP across 17 innings this season.