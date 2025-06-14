Gil (lat) is at least 10 days away from facing hitters and probably won't return until after the All-Star break, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gil resumed throwing off a mound in late May and continues to progress in his return from a right lat strain. However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that the right-handed starter won't face hitters for 10-to-14 days, which suggests that Gil won't be able to return to the big club's rotation before the All-Star break. Given that he hasn't seen game action at all this season, Gil will almost certainly requite a minor-league rehab stint before he's activated from the injured list.