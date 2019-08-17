Medina was promoted to High-A Tampa on Saturday.

Medina needs to be added to the 40-man roster this offseason, so his ascent up the ranks isn't strictly related to readiness. He has some of the best pure stuff in the minors, but his command is well below average, hence his 115:67 K:BB in 93 innings at Low-A. However, he has been pitching very well of late, fanning 51 with 12 walks over 35 innings in his last six starts.

