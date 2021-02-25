Medina has a chance to be called up at some point during the coming campaign, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

Medina is only 21 years old and has yet to pitch beyond the High-A level, but the organization is clearly optimistic about his outlook as a big-leaguer. "He's somebody we're very excited about...you never know what can happen. He's somebody that we feel has a bright future and a major-league future," manager Aaron Boone stated Tuesday. Though the young right-hander's upside and strikeout potential are certainly enticing, Medina will need to show vast improvement with his command and control before he's likely to find success in the majors.