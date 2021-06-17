Medina tossed 5.2 innings for Double-A Somerset on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out 10.

Medina's final line was impacted by a pair of runners he was responsible for crossing the plate after he left the game, but it was nonetheless an impressive outing for the 22-year-old right-hander in his Double-A debut. After striking out 50 batters in 32.2 frames in High-A ball, he continued racking up whiffs with his 10-strikeout performance Wednesday. One of the keys to his success this season has been improved control; his overall 4.9 BB/9, though not overly impressive, ranks as his best season mark across four minor-league campaigns.