Yankees' Luis Medina: Fans 10 in Low-A
Medina threw six shutout innings for Low-A Charleston on Thursday, allowing two hits, striking out 10 and walking one in a 3-1 defeat for the RiverDogs.
Medina had been struggling mightily coming into the contest, with 16 earned runs to his name over his last three starts, but he was lights-out in this contest, recording his first double-digit strikeout effort of the season. Still, it's been a disappointing campaign so far for the 20-year-old, who has seen the control issues that plagued him in the Appalachian League last year persist in his first season with the RiverDogs, as he's issued 56 free passes in his 15 starts. Overall, he's sporting a 7.59 ERA and a 1.91 WHIP over 64 innings.
