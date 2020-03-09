Yankees' Luis Medina: Opening at High-A
Medina was optioned to High-A Tampa on Monday.
Medina reached High-A late last season, making just two starts. In 22 total starts between Tampa and Low-A Charleston last season, the 20-year-old struggled to a 5.47 ERA, with his encouraging 27.0 percent strikeout rate largely offset by his 14.9 percent walk rate. Like many young pitchers, he'll need to make strides with his command to allow his exciting stuff to play up to its potential.
