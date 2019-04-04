Medina will open the year in the rotation at Low-A Charleston, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Medina's insane arsenal was on display last season in the Appalachian League (47 strikeouts in 36 innings), but his control issues were also very apparent (46 walks). It doesn't really matter where the Yankees would have assigned Medina -- when he is on, he's close to unhittable, and when he can't locate his pitches, most minor-league hitters can draw walks against him. If Medina's control were to jump a grade this season, his stock would explode.