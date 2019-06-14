Medina fired six scoreless innings for Low-A Charleston on Thursday, striking out three and walking two in a 10-0 win for the RiverDogs.

It was Medina's longest outing of his professional career so far, and he worked efficiently, needing just 80 pitches to make it through six frames. The 20-year-old right-hander has righted the ship in encouraging fashion after an erratic start to the season, as this was his second straight strong outing coming off a five-inning, nine-strikeout effort in his last start.