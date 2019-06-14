Yankees' Luis Medina: Spins gem in Low-A
Medina fired six scoreless innings for Low-A Charleston on Thursday, striking out three and walking two in a 10-0 win for the RiverDogs.
It was Medina's longest outing of his professional career so far, and he worked efficiently, needing just 80 pitches to make it through six frames. The 20-year-old right-hander has righted the ship in encouraging fashion after an erratic start to the season, as this was his second straight strong outing coming off a five-inning, nine-strikeout effort in his last start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...