Medina has registered a 1.45 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB across 18.2 innings with High-A Hudson Valley.
The 22-year-old punched out 11 batters over 5.2 innings Thursday to pick up his second win of the campaign. One reason for Medina's dominance thus far is improved control, as his walk rate is down to a tolerable 4.5 BB/9. He could ascend quickly through the system and further cement his status as a top pitching prospect if he's able to continue to keep the walks down. Medina has the ability to hit triple digits with his fastball, so the potential for big-time strikeout numbers is undisputable.