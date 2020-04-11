Yankees' Luis Medina: Throws heat this spring
Medina struck out five batters in four innings in Grapefruit League action this spring and, according to a major-league scout, hit 96-97 mph with his fastball, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reports.
Medina also allowed only one run and two walks over his three outings, a promising result in light of his 5.47 ERA and 6.1 BB/9 in the minors last season. According to the unnamed scout, Medina's stuff may play best in a setup or closer role, though the Yankees have plenty of time to decide how to develop the 20-year-old. Given Medina's late-season success in 2019 -- he posted a 1.77 ERA over his final 45.2 innings -- he'll have the opportunity to prove his worth as a starter at High-A Tampa when the campaign gets underway.
