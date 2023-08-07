Serna (shoulder) has compiled a 4.97 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB in 12.2 innings with the Yankees' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate since being cleared to make his season debut June 27.

The 19-year-old righty missed the first three weeks of FCL play while the Yankees brought him along slowly from a shoulder issue that first surfaced during spring training. Though Serna has been held to a fairly standard rest schedule for each of his six starts, he hasn't exceeded three innings in any of his outings.