Yankees' Luis Severino: Activated ahead of start

Severino (lat) was activated as expected ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Angels.

Severino is finally reading to go after recovering from injuries which have held him back since spring training. He reached 64 pitches in his latest rehab start, so while he'll likely fall short of a normal starter's workload in his first outing of the season, he should be able to throw more than just a couple innings. The Yankees' primary concern for Severino down the stretch will likely be making sure he's able to contribute in the playoffs.