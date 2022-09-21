Severino (lat) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's start against the Pirates.

Severino sustained a right lat strain in mid-July but recently made three minor-league starts during a rehab assignment and posted a 3.48 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 10.1 innings. The right-hander tossed just 57 pitches in 4.1 innings during his most recent rehab start, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him on a pitch count Wednesday.