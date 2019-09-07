Yankees' Luis Severino: Activation plans still undecided

Manager Aaron Boone said Severino (lat) could make his next start for Double-A Trenton, but the team has yet to make a final decision for his next appearance, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Severino made his second rehab appearance with Trenton on Friday and the Yankees are expected to decide this weekend their plans for his next outing. The 25-year-old threw 50 pitches over three innings Friday, which provides some idea of his potential usage should he next appear in the majors. Per Adler, Boone also said that Severino will not follow an opener and will be used as a traditional starter.