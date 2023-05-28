Severino did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks over 6.2 innings against the Padres. He struck out five.

Severino turned in another strong performance Saturday, allowing just one hit over 6.2 innings. However, the one hit was a solo homer off the bat of Fernando Tatis in the fourth. Though it was definitely encouraging to see Severino reach into the seventh inning, he was still pulled after only 82 pitches after going 75 in his first start of 2023. Considering Severino has only managed to pitch 120.0 innings combined over the last three years, expect the Yankees to continue to hold him on a pitch count for his next couple of starts. Regardless, fantasy managers who stashed Severino have already had the investment pay off, with Severino allowing 2 earned runs with 10 strikeouts over 11.1 innings pitched so far.