Yankees' Luis Severino: Allows one run in no-decision

Severino allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Friday.

Mike Trout touched him up for a homer and Andrew Heaney's impressive showing on the other side kept Severino out of the win column, but it was another excellent performance from the 24-year-old. Severino has rattled off eight consecutive quality starts and ranks among the league leaders in every traditional pitching category. He will look to replicate his May 2 shutout of the Astros his next time out, this time at home.