Yankees' Luis Severino: Allows one run in no-decision
Severino allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Friday.
Mike Trout touched him up for a homer and Andrew Heaney's impressive showing on the other side kept Severino out of the win column, but it was another excellent performance from the 24-year-old. Severino has rattled off eight consecutive quality starts and ranks among the league leaders in every traditional pitching category. He will look to replicate his May 2 shutout of the Astros his next time out, this time at home.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Records quality start•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Shuts down A's•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Strikes out 11 in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans 10 in five-hit shutout Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Continues strong start to season•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Picks up win Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.