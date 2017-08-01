Yankees' Luis Severino: Allows one run in win over Tigers

Severino (8-4) allowed one run on four hits and three walks over five innings in Monday's win over the Tigers. He struck out eight.

The only run on Severino's ledger came on an RBI double from James McCann in the fourth. He threw just eight of 24 first-pitch strikes and labored thanks to 28 foul balls from the Tigers, culminating in his shortest start since May 19. Despite the abbreviated appearance, Severino has allowed just five runs in his previous 33 innings to lower his ERA to a sterling 2.98. There have been whispers that the 23-year-old's workload could be monitored down the stretch, but he is in form at the moment and will look to keep it going Saturday against the Indians.