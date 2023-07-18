Severino allowed a run on six hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Monday.

Severino was solid despite putting too many runners on base early on, and the only run he gave up with a Matt Thaiss solo shot in the sixth inning. Prior to the All-Star break, Severino was torched for 16 runs (14 earned) over 6.2 innings across his first two starts in July. The right-hander has struggled to a 6.66 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 40:22 K:BB through 48.2 innings over 10 starts this season after beginning the year on the injured list with a lat strain. He's projected for a favorable home start versus the Royals this weekend, though Severino's place in the rotation could be tenuous if the Yankees opt to upgrade their pitching before the trade deadline.

