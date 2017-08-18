Yankees' Luis Severino: Allows one unearned run in win
Severino (10-5) allowed one unearned run and struck out nine in 6.1 inning outing during a win against the Mets on Thursday.
Severino, who was coming off an eight-run disaster against the rival Red Sox, was able to bounce back against the crosstown rivals, only allowing four hits while walking three. He benefitted from keeping the ball in the zone, throwing 74 of his 106 pitches for strikes, allowing him to rack up the nine strikeouts.
