Yankees' Luis Severino: Almost ready to face hitters
Severino (shoulder) will throw one more bullpen session Thursday before advancing to face live hitters Sunday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
He felt strong after Monday's bullpen session and reported no physical issues. The ball apparently continues to come out a little better than expected, given how long he has been out. Assuming Severino returns this season, he is expected to fill a relief role.
