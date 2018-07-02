Yankees' Luis Severino: Another strong start

Severino (13-2) allowed two hits and three walks while striking out six across 6.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Red Sox.

Severino didn't need the plentiful run support he received as he cruised to his major-league leading 13th win. The lone blemish of his line was the three free passes he handed out, but he had little trouble working around them by allowing only two runners to reach scoring position throughout his start. As he has for much of the season, Severino ranks among the league's best in nearly every pitching stat, highlighted by a 0.95 WHIP and 1.98 ERA.