Yankees' Luis Severino: Available for Game 6

Severino is available in the bullpen for Game 6 of the ALCS against the Astros on Saturday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Severino would be pitching on three days' rest if he appears, as he threw 4.1 innings in Game 3 on Tuesday. The Yankees may prefer to not use him if possible, as he'd be lined up to throw Game 7 on Sunday, should the series get that far.