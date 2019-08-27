Yankees' Luis Severino: Beginning rehab assignment Sunday

Severino (lat) will start a rehab assignment Sunday with Double-A Trenton, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Manager Aaron Boone previously suggested Severino could begin his rehab stint Sunday, and his 35-pitch, two-inning simulated game Tuesday proved to be the final hurdle before it became official. It's not fully clear how many minor-league games the 25-year-old is expected to require, but he should be ready to go fairly early in September since he's initially expected to work out of the bullpen

More News
Our Latest Stories