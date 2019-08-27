Yankees' Luis Severino: Beginning rehab assignment Sunday
Severino (lat) will start a rehab assignment Sunday with Double-A Trenton, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Manager Aaron Boone previously suggested Severino could begin his rehab stint Sunday, and his 35-pitch, two-inning simulated game Tuesday proved to be the final hurdle before it became official. It's not fully clear how many minor-league games the 25-year-old is expected to require, but he should be ready to go fairly early in September since he's initially expected to work out of the bullpen
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Tosses two simulated innings•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Closing in on rehab stint•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Expected to return by mid-September•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Facing hitters Thursday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Throws 15-pitch sim game•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Throws bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...