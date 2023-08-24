Severino (3-8) earned the win over Washington on Wednesday, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two batters over 6.2 scoreless innings.

Severino came into the contest struggling so mightily that his role in the rotation was in some question -- he had posted a 14.17 ERA and 2.48 WHIP over 13.1 innings while losing each of his previous four starts. For one game at least, the right-hander turned things around, tying his longest outing of the campaign with 6.2 frames and posting his second scoreless outing. Severino struck out just two batters, but the Yankees (and his fantasy managers) probably won't dwell over that given the positive start overall. It's going to take more than just this outing to declare Severino back to form, but it was certainly a step in the right direction and leaves little doubt that he'll remain in the rotation for now. His next start is tentatively scheduled to come in Detroit early next week.