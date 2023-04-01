Severino (lat) threw Friday and Saturday without issues, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
Severino is still limited to light throwing, but it's a positive that he's already begun throwing in some capacity less than a week after suffering a low-grade lat strain. He hopes to only miss three or four starts, and while the Yankees have yet to confirm that timeline, the fact that he's already throwing seemingly suggests he has a chance.
