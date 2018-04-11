Yankees' Luis Severino: Bullied by Boston
Severino (2-1) allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six batters through five innings during Tuesday's 14-1 loss to the Red Sox.
This was a tape-measuring matchup among division rivals, and Boston made a statement. Severino shined through his first two starts of the season, and even with this disappointing outing, the 24-year-old righty sports a respectable 3.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 10.0 K/9. Tuesday's poor showing is probably best viewed as a blip on the radar, as Severino's body of work dating back to last season positions him among the top starting pitchers in the league. He projects to face the Tigers on the road next.
