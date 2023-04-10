Severino (lat) had his scheduled bullpen session moved from Sunday to Monday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Severino was originally scheduled to throw off the mound Sunday, but the move to Monday doesn't appear to be due to any sort of setback. Manager Aaron Boone indicated that Severino's "workload was pretty big" when he last threw April 6, per MLB.com, which likely explains the decision to push him back a day. If all goes well in his continued recovery from a right lat strain, Severino could make his 2023 debut in late April or early May.