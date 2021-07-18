Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Severino (elbow) fared well Sunday during a 30-pitch outing against live hitters, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Facing hitters for the first time since being pulled off his minor-league rehab assignment in mid-June due to a Grade 2 groin strain, Severino appeared to be in good physical shape, according to Max Goodman of SI.com. Boone said that Severino will face hitters again in five or six days before the Yankees determine whether the right-hander is ready to head back out on a rehab assignment. The Yankees want Severino to build up to five or six innings in his rehab starts before brining him back from the 60-day injured list, so he's realistically at least a month away from making his 2021 big-league debut.