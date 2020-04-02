Yankees' Luis Severino: Clear to rehab at team facility

Severino (elbow) is among a group of Yankees eligible to use the Yankees' facility in Tampa in the midst of Florida's stay-at-home declaration, George A. King III of the New York Post writes.

With Florida's stay-at-home order set to kick in at 12:01 a.m. ET on Friday, most players will no longer be allowed to gather at George M. Steinbrenner Field. However, the policy makes an exception for players undergoing rehab programs, meaning Severino will be able to continue to use the facility along with a short list of other players including Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Aaron Judge (rib). Severino underwent Tommy John surgery in late February and is expected to miss the entire 2020 campaign.