Yankees' Luis Severino: Cleared to throw again
Manager Aaron Boone said that Severino (lat) received clearance to resume a throwing program Monday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Sidelined all season with rotator cuff inflammation and then a Grade 2 lat strain, Severino will essentially need to complete a full spring training before the Yankees consider activating him from the 60-day injured list. He'll start by throwing on flat ground for the first time in approximately two weeks before advancing to bullpen sessions. Realistically, Severino won't be ready to return from the IL until late August and could have his pitch counts monitored carefully in any starts he makes before the regular season ends.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Getting re-examined Saturday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: May be out until late August•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Suffers setback•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Nearing return to mound•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Making steady progress•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: To continue throwing program•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.