Yankees' Luis Severino: Cleared to throw again

Manager Aaron Boone said that Severino (lat) received clearance to resume a throwing program Monday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Sidelined all season with rotator cuff inflammation and then a Grade 2 lat strain, Severino will essentially need to complete a full spring training before the Yankees consider activating him from the 60-day injured list. He'll start by throwing on flat ground for the first time in approximately two weeks before advancing to bullpen sessions. Realistically, Severino won't be ready to return from the IL until late August and could have his pitch counts monitored carefully in any starts he makes before the regular season ends.