Severino (elbow) is close to pitching in games, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Recordreports.
Severino's latest simulated game was reportedly a huge success, and a notable step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The righty will surely require a lot of rehab work to build up a starter's inning load, but there's reason for optimism that he'll return to the Yankees' rotation in the early part of the summer.
