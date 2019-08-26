Yankees' Luis Severino: Closing in on rehab stint

Severino (lat) could begin a rehab assignment on Sunday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Severino has been cleared to face live hitters as of Thursday, and the Yankees are expected to send him out on a rehab stint within the next week. If all goes according to plan, he'll be activated from the 60-day injured list around mid-September.

More News
Our Latest Stories