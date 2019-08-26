Yankees' Luis Severino: Closing in on rehab stint
Severino (lat) could begin a rehab assignment on Sunday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Severino has been cleared to face live hitters as of Thursday, and the Yankees are expected to send him out on a rehab stint within the next week. If all goes according to plan, he'll be activated from the 60-day injured list around mid-September.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Expected to return by mid-September•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Facing hitters Thursday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Throws 15-pitch sim game•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Throws bullpen session•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Almost ready to face hitters•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Throws 23-pitch bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....