Severino (elbow) threw his first bullpen session of the spring Tuesday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

The 20-pitch side session was also Severino's first since he underwent Tommy John surgery in February 2020. Per Ackert, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Severino bounced back well from the workout, so the right-hander will get back on the field Thursday to throw off flat ground. He'll likely need to complete several more bullpen sessions before the Yankees clear him to face hitters in batting practice, perhaps in early April.