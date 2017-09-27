Yankees' Luis Severino: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter

Severino (shoulder) will start Tuesday against the Rays.

He was struck on his left (non-throwing) shoulder by a batted ball during warmups Saturday, but Severino was never believed to be in any real danger of missing this game. Severino has been excellent against the Rays in two prior starts this season -- as he has against most opponents -- allowing three runs while posting an 18:4 K:BB over 12 innings. This will likely prove to be his final start of the regular season, unless the Red Sox fail to clinch the division by Sunday.