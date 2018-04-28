Yankees' Luis Severino: Continues strong start to season against Angels

Severino got a no-decision in the Yankees' 4-3 victory over the Angels on Friday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking one.

Add another solid outing to the list to start the season for the dynamic right-hander, who now sports a 2.61 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP and a brilliant 42:11 K:BB through 38 innings. He established himself as a legitimate fantasy ace last season and so far this year, Severino appears poised to deliver another standout campaign.