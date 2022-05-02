Severino yielded four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk over five innings in Sunday's win over the Royals. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Severino began the game with a pair of scoreless innings before Michael Taylor's leadoff home run to begin the third. The Royals would plate three runs in the inning followed by another in the fourth. Severino is still 2-0 on the year despite allowing eight runs (seven earned) over his last two outings. He'll carry a 3.75 ERA into his projected home outing next weekend against the Rangers.