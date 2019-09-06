Yankees' Luis Severino: Could be making final rehab outing

Severino's (lat) rehab outing for Double-A Trenton on Friday will be his final one if all goes well, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

It appeared as though the Yankees were hoping to activate Severino soon, and manager Aaron Boone confirmed as much Friday. Severino will aim for three innings (45-50 pitches), which gives an idea of the workload the Yankees expect him to be able to handle when he first returns.