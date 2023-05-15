Severino (lat) may be activated from the IL in time to start Sunday in Cincinnati, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Severino threw 49 pitches in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last Wednesday, and he's slated to make his next start with the minor-league club Tuesday. The right-hander will likely increase his pitch count to some extent in that outing, and if the appearance goes well, he could be given the go-ahead to make his 2023 MLB debut Sunday against the Reds. Severino would almost certainly have his workload monitored under that scenario, as he didn't see any sort of game action during the entire month of April as he worked his way back from a low-grade lat strain that he suffered near the end of spring training.