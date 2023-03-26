Severino (lat) said Sunday he'll resume throwing when pain free and could miss as few as three or four starts to open the season, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The 29-year-old's initial shutdown period is expected to be about a week, after which it should become clearer whether or not he'll require a lengthier absence. Severino dealt with a similar injury last year that sidelined him for two months, but the right-hander noted that the current injury isn't in the same location as the previous one.