Severino (lat) said Saturday that he could require another rehab start prior to rejoining the Yankees, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Severino has been effective over two outings at Double-A Somerset, posting a 3.00 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in six innings. While he recently expressed optimism that he'd be activated sometime this week, he could ultimately require at least one more minor-league appearance. However, the team will monitor him in the coming days to determine the next steps in his recovery. The right-hander threw just 45 pitches during his most recent outing, so another rehab appearance would likely allow him to increase his pitch count prior to returning from the injured list.