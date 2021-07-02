The Yankees are hopeful that Severino (elbow/groin) could return to throwing from a mound by July 4, MLB.com reports.

Severino's rehab from Tommy John surgery was delayed in mid-June after he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 groin strain, and he has yet to return to the mound. However, the right-hander has been able to run and throw from flat ground, so it appears that he's not far off from mound work. General manager Brian Cashman previously indicated that the groin strain would delay Severino's return to the majors by 4-to-6 weeks.