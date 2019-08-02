Yankees' Luis Severino: Could resume mound work next week
Severino (lat) is tentatively scheduled to throw off a mound next Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Severino resumed throwing and has since been building his strength before returning to mound work. The 25-year-old has no official timeline for his return and could work out of the bullpen upon his return to the Yankees.
