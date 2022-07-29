Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Severino (lat) may be able to start throwing Monday, Max Goodman of SI.com reports.
Severino has been on a planned two-week shutdown since he went on the injured list July 14, so he would be in the range of that timeframe if he is able to throw Monday. Boone suggested that the right-hander's return to a throwing program is contingent on the next few days going well for him, so it's not yet set in stone. Severino will likely need at least a week to ramp up once he starts throwing before he's able to return to the Yankees' rotation.
