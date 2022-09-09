Severino (lat) is eligible to return from the injured list Sunday and could be activated for the Yankees' two-game series against Boston that begins Sept. 13, per MLB.com.

Severino made his second rehab start with Double-A Somerset on Wednesday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts over four innings. The right-hander threw 45 pitches (35 for strikes) and touched 99 mph on the radar gun, per Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant. General manager Brian Cashman has indicated the goal of having Severino get in five big-league starts before the postseason, and having him activated next week would fit in with that timeframe.