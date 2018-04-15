Yankees' Luis Severino: Could still start Sunday's night game
Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Tigers has been postponed, but Severino will pitch the scheduled night game if that game is not also postponed.
The first game is not happening, but the second game has not yet been ruled out. Severino will either pitch Sunday or Monday at home against the Marlins.
