Yankees' Luis Severino: Cruises to win over Red Sox
Severino (18-8) picked up the win Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on six hits and one walk across seven innings. He struck out six.
Severino was in control throughout this one, allowing just one extra-base hit -- which resulted in the only run against him -- en route to his first win and quality start of the month. Prior to Wednesday's outing, the young right-hander hadn't completed seven innings since Aug. 8. Severino has now allowed just two runs over his last two starts (12.2 innings) and will look to carry the momentum into his next outing, which will come on the road against the Rays.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Tough-luck loss vs. Minnesota•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Hit hard by Oakland•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans 10 in quality start•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Gets 17th win•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Strikes out eight in bounceback start•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Surrenders four runs in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....