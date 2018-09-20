Yankees' Luis Severino: Cruises to win over Red Sox

Severino (18-8) picked up the win Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on six hits and one walk across seven innings. He struck out six.

Severino was in control throughout this one, allowing just one extra-base hit -- which resulted in the only run against him -- en route to his first win and quality start of the month. Prior to Wednesday's outing, the young right-hander hadn't completed seven innings since Aug. 8. Severino has now allowed just two runs over his last two starts (12.2 innings) and will look to carry the momentum into his next outing, which will come on the road against the Rays.